SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit lasted less than an hour, a TASS correspondent reported.

It began at approximately 12:15 p.m. local time (4:15 a.m. GMT). The White House press pool announced its conclusion around 5:00 a.m. GMT.

This was the eighth face-to-face meeting between the Russian and US leaders during Trump’s two presidential terms. It is the second since Trump returned to the White House. The last time the Russian and US leaders met was 15 months ago in Anchorage.