PRAGUE, November 18. /TASS/. The initiative to procure artillery shells for the Ukrainian armed forces, launched by the Czech Republic several years ago, supplies Ukraine with more than 60% of its artillery ammunition, Czech Radio reported.

The artillery shell initiative began in early 2024. Its goal is to source and procure large-caliber artillery ammunition for Ukraine from countries outside the European Union. Prague acts as the coordinator and logistical intermediary in this project. The procurement of artillery shells is funded by about 20 Western countries.

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that increasing military aid to Kiev prolongs the crisis and makes arms suppliers complicit in the Kiev regime’s crimes.