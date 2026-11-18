PARIS, November 18. /TASS/. French presidential candidate in the 2027 election and leader of the Patriots party Florian Philippot described the brief meeting and joint photo between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump as historic.

"Here it is: the historic meeting and photo of Trump, Xi and Putin! <...> So who is isolated now?" he wrote on X.

Philippot highlighted that France could hold a respectable position in this new, changing world if it chose independence. He added that EU membership makes France weak and opens it up to paranoia.

Earlier, Putin briefly spoke with his US counterpart Trump at a formal reception hosted by Xi for leaders of APEC member economies.

The Chinese president, the summit host, formally welcomed all the guests at the reception, after which Putin approached Trump, who had been introduced last.

The Russian and US presidents shook hands firmly and exchanged a few words. Xi then invited the Russian and US leaders to take their places for a joint photo.

On Thursday, Putin and Trump will take part in a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping. The talks will mark the eighth in-person meeting between the Russian and US leaders during Trump's two presidential terms.