SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia has become the "world record holder" for the number of punitive measures imposed on it, but it has come through those trials with dignity, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the APEC Business Advisory Council.

Putin also noted that the old tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion had outlived their usefulness and largely lost their power to intimidate.

"The failed attempts to isolate our country, Russia, are a case in point. Russia faced unprecedented pressure from sanctions and became the world record holder for the number of punitive measures imposed on us. Yet our country came through all these trials with dignity thanks to its geographic position, the national character of our peoples and its role in the global economy and world politics," Putin stated.