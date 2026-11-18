SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. The foundations of relations between major powers and the overall improvement of the global situation will be the topics of a trilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told the media.

"The discussions will focus on how to further develop relations between the major powers - the world's largest powers - and how cooperation among these major powers can contribute to improving the global situation as a whole," he said.

Responding to a question about the topic of European security architecture - which might be raised during the meeting - Ushakov remarked: "I do not know how, or in what form, it will be discussed.".