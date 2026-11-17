MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev and Zaporozhye, the Cherkassy and Dnepropetrovsk Regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, Russian forces struck energy and port infrastructure facilities and sea vessels used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, it said.

TASS has put together key facts about the targets of the strike.

Defense Ministry statement

- Russian forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based and airborne precision-guided weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on targets in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

- The strike targeted Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises involved in the production of cruise missiles, long-and medium-range UAVs and transport infrastructure facilities in the cities of Kiev and Zaporozhye, the Cherkasy and Dnepropetrovsk Regions, and also energy facilities, port infrastructure and sea vessels used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, it said.

Targets hit

- As the ministry specified later, Russian forces struck an industrial enterprise in Kiev (Techno Links LLC) engaged in the production and semi knock-down assembly of long-and medium-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, including An-196 Lyutiy UAVs, using foreign components.

- Russian forces also hit the Ukrplastic plant in Kiev, which produced components for long-and medium-range attack UAVs.

- In addition, Russian forces struck the Yuzhny auto and railway bridge in Kiev used for transit carriages of military cargo by automobile and railway transport.

- Russian forces also hit the Severny auto and railway bridge in Kiev used to transport armament, military and special equipment of the Ukrainian army.

- In addition, Russian forces hit an aircraft engine enterprise (Motor Sich, Ivchenko-Progress) in the city of Zaporozhye engaged in designing and producing FP-9 operational/tactical missiles, FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles and MS-400 turbojet engines for Neptune-MD missiles.

- Russian forces struck the Omelchenko Machine-Building Plant in the city of Zaporozhye, which manufactured FP-9 operational/tactical missiles and turbojet engines for FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles.

- In addition, Russian forces struck a radio-electronic assembly plant (the Orizon-Navigation State Enterprise) in the settlement of Smela in the Cherkassy Region, the grounds of which were used to set up the production of FP-9 Fire Point operational/tactical missiles, and also equipment, assemblies and electronic components for Neptune-MD missiles.

- Russian forces also struck a rocket and space industry enterprise (the Yuzhny Machine-Building State Enterprise named after O. Makarov) in the city of Dnepropetrovsk engaged in the production of FP-9 operational/tactical missiles, FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles and long-and medium-range UAVs.

- In addition, Russian forces hit a missile solid propellant and gunpowder enterprise (Sofrachim PrJSC) in the settlement of Pavlograd in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the grounds of which were used to set up the production of FP-9 operational/tactical missiles, FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles and components for starter motors and warheads of FP-7, Grom-2 operational/tactical missiles and Neptune-MD missiles.

- Russian forces also hit the PS-330 substation in Dnepropetrovsk that distributed electricity for the needs of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and military facilities of the Ukrainian army.

- In addition, Russian forces struck the Kharkovskaya Combined Heat and Power Plant (CHP-5) in Kharkov, which supplies power to Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and military faculties of the Ukrainian army.

- Russian forces also struck infrastructure at the Izmail port in the Odessa Region used to unload and store military and dual-use cargo intended for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

- In addition, Russian forces struck a sea vessel delivering military cargo for the Ukrainian army to the Chernomorsk port in the Odessa Region.

Situation in Ukraine

- Kiev’s Severny and Yuzhny bridges have been hit and critical infrastructure systems have been damaged, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klichko, said in a post on Telegram.

- Interruptions to water and heat supply to several areas have been reported, he specified.

- The subway in the Ukrainian capital has partly come to a halt after its ground infrastructure was damaged, the city administration wrote on its Telegram channel.

- In addition, traffic on the Severny and Yuzhny bridges has been suspended.

- Damage to the crossings has been cited as the reason.

- Specialists are currently inspecting the Severny and Yuzhny bridges in Kiev, analyzing the scope of damage caused as a result of explosions, Klichko added later.

- Water supply to an area near the Troeshchina residential neighborhood in Kiev, which has 317 residential buildings, has been disrupted, Kievvodokanal utility reported on its Telegram channel.

- Trolleybus traffic has been suspended in Kiev, Kievpastrans, a municipal public transport operator, reported on its Telegram channel.

- The city of Chernovtsy in western Ukraine was left without electricity, and there is currently no trolleybus traffic there, Mayor Roman Klichuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

- Trolleybuses, trams, and the subway in Dnepropetrovsk in southeastern Ukraine have suspended operations due to a lack of voltage in the overhead contact network, Hromadske News reported, citing city officials.

- The incident occurred after traction substations went offline.

- Power infrastructure was damaged as a result of explosions in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye, according to Hromadske News.

- The outage affected numerous households, the news website said on its Telegram channel, without specifying the exact number.