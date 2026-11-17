BERLIN, November 17. /TASS/. Only 12% of Germans are satisfied with the performance of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Forsa pollster for the RTL and NTV television channels.

As many as 86% of respondents said they are dissatisfied with his cabinet’s, the worst ever figure in the history of Forsa polls. Merz’ approval rating continues to fall as well, with 12% of respondents being satisfied with his performance, and 86% rating his work negatively.

Apart from that, 62% of those polled said they believe that Merz lacks leadership qualities and is unable to achieve his goals within the coalition.

The poll was conducted on November 13 through 16 and involved 1,002 respondents.