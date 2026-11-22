MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russia has caught UNESCO and its secretariat red-handed, exposing their outright fraud, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on how the organization compiles reports on killed journalists.

UNESCO and other organizations ask Moscow for information only when journalists are killed in Russia, and the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia’s missions abroad provide them with official data from law enforcement and investigation agencies each time, she noted.

"As a rule, they need all of this for their politically motivated games. And here’s the most interesting part: home incidents, when journalists died in the course of domestic incidents, such as brawls or some tragic events related to their personal lives, were overinflated to show how journalists are allegedly mistreated in our country. But now, when journalists are dying from bullets, explosions, landmines, and deliberately targeted drones, UNESCO has shut down this topic and claims that materials sent to them marked as ‘official’ are no longer a priority," she said in an interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Soloviov program.

"In other words, we have caught UNESCO and its secretariat red-handed. This is not just what can be called political opportunism. This is outright fraud," she stressed.

She slammed the organization’s actions as "a distortion of the essence of its mandate, charter, and all its functional responsibilities." Moreover, this is "precisely a scheme involving those who are not part of UNESCO," Zakharova noted, referring to the fact that the UNESCO secretariat coordinates data on murdered journalists with unnamed nongovernmental organizations.

"Yes, they recognize nongovernmental organizations, accredit them, furnish them with some opportunities. But they have no official capacities," she noted. "Their opinion should be marked with an asterisk. <...> Their opinion should be supplementary, appearing as a footnote or reference material. You can rely on their opinion if you want to find out some additional information, but they are required to rely on official information."

In early November, UNESCO issued the Report on the Safety of Journalists and the Danger of Impunity, where it said that 189 journalists were killed from the beginning of 2024 to late 2025. As many as 127 of them were killed in zones of combat operations. According to the report, 40% of these deaths were caused by drone attacks.

After the report was made public, Zakharova said that UNESCO had once again ignored Russia’s data on journalists’ deaths, although Russia had provided relevant data.