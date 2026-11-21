MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Moldovan authorities led by President Maia Sandu have brought the country to the brink of bankruptcy by severing economic ties with Russia and seeking to replace them with cooperation with the European Union, Executive Committee Secretary of Moldova's Victory opposition bloc, a former member of the republic’s Parliament Marina Tauber told TASS.

"Europe’s globalist, expansionist ideas must be halted as here’s the striking example of our own small country, which was once successful and prosperous, and fully capable of competing with other nations, in sectors like agriculture, winemaking, and many others, including industry," she said.

The deterioration of economic ties with Russia is "worsening the living conditions" of the republic’s citizens in areas such as energy and pricing, Tauber stressed. "[In Moldova,] there is an economic crisis, which the current authorities have led us into because of their preference for the West <...>. We are a bankrupt country," she noted.

"They want to unite us with Romania, and they present this as being driven by some sort of noble intentions. How could one trade away one’s own sovereignty and independence for the sake of another country?" Tauber added. In her view, the Moldovan authorities are deliberately steering the country into such a state that unification with Romania will appear to be the only possible way out of the situation.