WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. Russia, the United States, and China should consider reducing their nuclear arsenals, US President Donald Trump said.

"We have 92% of the nuclear power, the three of us, to reduce. But you know, the 8%, we have to worry about that too," he said at a press conference at the White House.

From Trump's perspective, nuclear reduction is necessary, and Moscow, Washington, and Beijing bear a special responsibility as the largest nuclear powers.

"I see it as president. I see it," Trump said, commenting on the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Putin, Xi, and Trump held talks on the sidelines of the APEC meeting, the first ever summit in such a format. The leaders exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They also adopted a declaration on peace.