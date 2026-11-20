MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index fell by 2.67% to 2,353.25 by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

The RTS Index lost 2.98% to 901.95 points. The yuan dropped by six kopecks to 12.14 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index declined outright at the turn of the week. Investors decided to take profits ahead of the weekend. Several factors drove the sell-off, including falling oil and metal prices, as well as rising inflation and inflation expectations. The latter almost completely excludes the key rate cuts at the December meeting of the Central Bank," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World said in a comment.