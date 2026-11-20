DUSHANBE, November 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon to discuss the operation of the Russian military base in the country, as well as regional security.

TASS has compiled the key Russian leader’s statements made during the meeting.

Military cooperation

Officials from the Russian Defense Ministry were invited to the meeting with Rahmon to discuss military cooperation issues: "I asked some colleagues from Moscow to come over. They'll be here shortly."

"Today, we will have the opportunity to discuss regional security outside the framework of the CSTO and the operation of our military base separately."

Economic cooperation

There are positive trends in economic ties between Russia and Tajikistan: "Last year, our trade volume grew by more than 25%, and this year, over the first nine months, it’s up by nearly 19%. That’s a good pace."

"Things are moving forward. There are many enterprises with Russian capital. More than 70 Russian regions are cooperating with various regions of Tajikistan."

Support for Russian language

"You are paying attention to the development of the Russian language. We greatly appreciate this."

About meeting

The presidents of Russia and Tajikistan met in Dushanbe.

Putin flew to the Tajik capital from China’s Shenzhen, where he had attended the APEC summit.

He had previously stated that the talks would focus on the situation in Afghanistan, which was recently visited by a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, as well as the prospects for developing cooperation regarding Afghanistan.

Another item on the agenda is the operation of the 201st Russian Armed Forces base, which Putin called a major guarantor of security throughout the Central Asian region.

The leaders are focusing on developing bilateral relations and the growing economic ties between Moscow and Dushanbe, as well as promising joint projects.