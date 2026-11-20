ST. PETERSBURG, November 20. /TASS/. Mutual trade among BRICS nations has reached $1.2 trillion, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia’s BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Intra-BRICS trade has reached $1.2 trillion," he said during his address at the BRICS International Youth Women’s Forum, themed "Dialogue of Generations for the Future."

The diplomat expressed hope that trade among the bloc's member states would eventually no longer be measured in US dollars, pledging to "work in that direction."

"Behind this figure lies not only economic weight, but also the growing capacity of BRICS nations to collectively defend their interests and propose solutions to key issues on the international agenda," Ryabkov noted.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original members (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia became full members of the bloc on January 1, 2024. On January 6, 2025, Indonesia joined BRICS. Additionally, since the beginning of last year, Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan have officially gained BRICS partner country status, followed by Nigeria on January 17 and Vietnam on June 14.