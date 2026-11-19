WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. The summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, and US leader Donald Trump not only carried important symbolism but also proved substantive, Senior Fellow & Director of Military Analysis at Washington-based Defense Priorities Jennifer Kavanagh said.

"The trilateral summit was most important for the symbolism of the leaders of the three most powerful countries meeting together. However, in this case, the symbolism was not empty, but also served an important substantive purpose, signaling the commitment of the three leaders to maintaining strategic stability as a framework for great power relations," she told TASS.

"In the United States, some criticized the summit framing dialogue as a reward that Trump should withhold from Putin and Xi as US competitors. But I disagree. In fact, the trilateral summit was the most important thing Trump did at APEC in my view."

"In my opinion, the most positive part of the joint statement was the section on nuclear risks and nonproliferation, including the condemnation of nuclear war and acknowledgement of its catastrophic costs. This is a very important area of mutual interest and vulnerability for the three countries and I hope cooperation in this area can expand in the future."

Putin, Xi, and Trump held a meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, the first such event ever. The heads of state exchanged views on the current international situation and expressed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security. They also adopted a declaration on peace. They expressed support for reforming the UN to ensure a more effective response to global challenges. According to the document, Russia, China, and the United States plan to increase the production and supply of petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. It is noted that respect for the immunity of state officials is of fundamental importance, and the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies should not abuse their powers. The leaders emphasized that a nuclear war must never be unleashed - there will be no winners in it. It is also noted that Moscow, Beijing, and Washington will engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks.