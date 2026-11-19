BERLIN, November 19. /TASS/. The Washington administration believes that any security guarantees for Ukraine should be an element of broader agreements, Jared Kushner, the special envoy and son-in-law of the US president, said at a press conference.

"From America's perspective, giving an Article 5 like security guarantee is a really, really big deal. And I think that that's something that President [Donald] Trump is open to, but obviously it has to be in America's interest to do that, and we also have to make sure that it's part of a broader security package," he said, referring to the possibility of providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

Kushner also said that Russia was on board with this approach.