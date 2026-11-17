MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. An AN-12 military transport plane has crashed in Western Siberia killing all 19 people on board, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

"On November 17, an An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo Region during a scheduled flight. The plane crashed in a deserted area. There were 19 people on board, crew included; they died," it said.

The preliminary cause of the disaster is a technical malfunction. A commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the site to establish all the circumstances, the Defense Ministry said.