WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is trying to persuade European leaders to strike a deal with Russia in order to redirect to their own needs funds allocated for military aid to Kiev, The Washington Post (WP) wrote, citing sources.

The newspaper’s sources said that during his phone conversation with participants of the Coalition of the Willing, who convened in Berlin, Trump was "encouraging them to make a deal with the Kremlin so that they could redirect the cash they are spending on Ukraine to themselves."

According to the sources, Trump said that Europeans are spending "billions and billions" on Ukraine, which they could spend on their own "beautiful countries."

On November 19, Politico reported, citing sources, that Trump had expressed skepticism about the provision of billions of dollars in additional aid to Ukraine by members of the coalition.

At their November 13 summit in Dublin, EU leaders were able to approve a negotiating team for technical talks with Russia, the United States and Ukraine - the same team that had gone to Abu Dhabi to support Kiev under the EU+E5 formula. It consists of the European Commission, the European Council and five countries in the Coalition of the Willing: Germany, France, Italy, Poland and the UK.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously said talks with the Europeans would be necessary when discussions focus on ensuring security for Russia and Ukraine and addressing the future of Europe’s security architecture. Commenting on the EU’s desire to join the consultations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Europeans realize the train is leaving and "want to jump aboard the last car." He added that "their statements still confirm that they do not understand what role they might be given."