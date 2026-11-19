SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. Russia is taking a cautious military approach in Ukraine to keep open the possibility of reaching peace agreements in the future, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"This isn’t about nobility, though it’s a good quality. I’d say it’s mainly a matter of pragmatism. Above all, we want to preserve whatever chance we have of reaching peace agreements. That’s the main point. But we will always respond to actions by the opposing side," Putin said when asked why Russia was showing restraint in its military operations.