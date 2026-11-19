SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The leaders of the United States, Russia and China have a special responsibility to maintain dialogue on global issues, US President Donald Trump said.

"As presidents of three of the world’s largest countries, we have a special responsibility to maintain an open, respectful and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people but the entire planet," he said at a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.