MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and eliminated a total of 53 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Drones struck oil storage tanks near Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan and also caused damage to several civilian facilities.

TASS has compiled key details of the aftermath.

Scale

Air defense systems on duty intercepted and destroyed a total of 53 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions from 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on November 18 until 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on November 19, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Defense Ministry reported that the drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk and Tula regions, as well as the Republic of Tatarstan.

Damage

Ukrainian drones targeted the southeastern part of the Republic of Tatarstan overnight, the press service of the republic’s head told reporters.

Oil storage tanks near the city of Almetyevsk were targeted.

The authorities said an automatic fire suppression system and the joint efforts of security services helped prevent a major fire.

Furthermore, drone debris damaged several civilian facilities.

No one was killed or wounded.

All necessary personnel and resources have been sent to the scene.