SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. The strengthening of Russia’s transit transport infrastructure opens up new prospects for cooperation within the Asia Pacific region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the APEC summit plenary session.

"Russia's strengthening its transit transport infrastructure based on our country's eastern railway network, the North-South multimodal corridor, and the Northern Sea Route opens up new prospects for cooperation within the Asia Pacific region," he said.

Russia, according to Putin, invites all the economics of the region to take advantage of the opportunities offered by these new logistics routes. "Some of our partners have already begun this work. We welcome this and will support it in every possible way," he pledged.