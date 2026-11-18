SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) intend to work together to pursue an "open skies" policy facilitated by digitalization, according to the Shenzhen Initiative of the APEC Business Summit.

"We call for <...> the development of an updated version of the 'APEC Connectivity Blueprint,' taking into account development needs for the coming decade, with the goal of further strengthening ties among the economies of the Asia-Pacific region," the document states, the full text of which was published by the Xinhua News Agency.

According to the document, summit participants "will support the implementation of an APEC 'open skies' policy agenda through digitalization and a phased rollout, by fostering connectivity across air, maritime, and land transport sectors." Additionally, there are plans to "accelerate the establishment of a framework for green trade rules," encourage the transition to zero-carbon and low-carbon modes of transport, and "ensure the stability, resilience, and continuity" of eco-friendly supply chains.