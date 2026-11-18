SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. China’s Shenzhen is a rapidly developing city and a symbol of advancement in science, technology and education, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to students and professors of Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, a joint venture established by Lomonosov Moscow State University and Beijing Institute of Technology.

"Of course, I am happy for you, that you live in such a great city as Shenzhen. It is developing fast. It is simply a showcase for scientific, technical, and educational development of the Chinese People’s Republic. And we are very glad this is so, because it reflects a tangible success of our friends in China," the Russian leader noted.

He wished the university’s students and professors success in their education, as well as further accomplishments and victories.