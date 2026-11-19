NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. US entrepreneur and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has accused Vladimir Zelensky of lying when talking about Starshield.

"I don't want to blow your mind, but Zelensky is not always truthful," he told The New York Times.

"There are two satellite systems. One is Starlink, commercial satellite system. The other is Starshield. Starshield is controlled by the US government. Any action taken by Starshield is up to the War Department. Starlink is commercial and is not intended as a weapon of war," he noted.

When asked if that means that Zelensky is lying when talking about using Starshield, Musk said, "He is lying, and what he is actually saying is he wants to use Starlink for offensive military operations."

On November 14, Zelensky claimed that Starshiled, a military version of Starlink, was maintaining speed restrictions for Ukraine’s army in the combat zone for the fifth consecutive day. Kiev already complained about Starshield restrictions in October. Back then, Musk pointed out that Starlink satellite system should only be used for defensive and civilian purposes and should not be employed in offensive military operations. He also recalled that the US government owns and controls Starshield, a version of Starlink, and that any restrictions are set by the US military and ultimately by the country’s president. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Musk himself ordered restrictions on Ukraine’s access to Starshield.