SHENZHEN, November 18. /TASS/. The volume of cargo transportation over the Northern Sea Route crossed the mark of 40 mln metric tons for the first time in history, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"We have passed the level of 40 mln tons of transportation literally yesterday for the first time in the history of our country, in the history of the Northern Sea Route. We do not stop, operations are in full swing, and we look forward to have an even more inspiring record as of the year-end," he said.

"This is an important event for us, a serious level psychologically - our previous record was at the level of 37 mln tons, we moved above 40, and we will be materially above this figure by the year-end," Likhachev said.