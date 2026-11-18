CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to increase grain supplies to other countries via Baltic ports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told reporters on the sidelines of the fourth Russian-African Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

Previously, the bulk of grain shipments to Egypt and many African countries flew via the Black Sea, he noted. "This flow has decreased significantly due to the Kiev regime’s actions," the official added.

"However, shipments from Baltic ports are already taking place, and we are prepared to increase them," he stressed.

In this respect, Russia is "prepared to fully replace all volumes of grain that Egypt obtained from other countries, and to completely meet the country’s needs for external grain supplies via Baltic ports," Borisenko said.