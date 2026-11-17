TEHRAN, November 17. /TASS/. Iran will view any dams, ports, and power plants in the vicinity of US and Israeli bases as military targets mirroring the US logic regarding attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said, commenting on The New York Times’ publication.

"New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," he wrote on X, having accused the United States of preparing a new round of attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran.

The New York Times wrote on Monday, citing experts, that Iran's extensive network of dams and aqueducts may have been built in part to support underground missile bases, as the locations of these facilities coincide with the areas targeted by US and Israeli strikes this year.