MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Tuesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 1.01% to 2,501.98 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.09% to 955.91 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 14.14 kopecks to 12.258 rubles.

"The stock market saw mixed performance on Tuesday, with buying activity prevailing. The MOEX Index edged toward the round figure of 2,500 points," said Andrey Smirnov, stock market analyst at BCS World of Investment.

BCS World of Investment forecasts the MOEX Index at 2,470-2,570 points for Wednesday, and the dollar and yuan exchange rates at 81-83 rubles and 12.1-12.4 rubles, respectively, by the end of this week.

According to Freedom Global, the MOEX Index may fluctuate within the 2,450-2,550-point range on Wednesday. The forecasts for the US dollar, euro, and Chinese yuan exchange rates are 81-83 rubles, 89-91 rubles, and 12.2-12.5 rubles, respectively.