SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia and Malaysia are working on a potential joint project in the energy sector, Russian President’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with other countries, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said.

"Malaysia is a very rapidly growing economy. It is interested in a range of energy solutions from Russia, with significant energy projects in Malaysia to be announced in the near future," he told reporters.

Malaysia is also interested in joint tourism projects with Russia, Dmitriev added.