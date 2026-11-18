SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Maintaining peace and stability is crucial to economic development in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen.

"Maintaining peace and stability is crucial," Xi said. "Stability is the foundation of security, and security is the foundation of prosperity."

The Chinese leader pointed out that the Asia-Pacific economy continues to show steady growth. Long-term stability across the region has helped make it a major driver of global economic development, he added.