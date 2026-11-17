LONDON, November 17. /TASS/. The editorial team of the British magazine The Economist forecasts that 2027 could see an escalation of international crises and wars, a potential rise in negative sentiment toward artificial intelligence, new temperature records, and growing influence of right-wing parties in Europe, according to an editorial published on the magazine’s website.

According to the magazine’s editor, Tom Standage, a "post-Trump era" will begin next year. He also suggests that [US] President [Donald Trump] "won’t be a lame duck - more like a destructive Angry Bird." Standage writes that following the shift of both chambers of Congress to Democratic control, Trump will furiously try "to retain his influence and shape his legacy."

Standage notes that elsewhere in the world, nations will be grappling with the aftermath of a war with Iran.

Fertilizer shortages and a "super El Nino" (an ocean-atmosphere phenomenon that affects the global climate - TASS) threaten the food security of millions. According to Standage, political, financial, and cyber risks associated with AI will become increasingly apparent as its capabilities grow.

The article also notes that if Marine Le Pen comes to power following the French presidential election in the spring of 2027, that will "send shockwaves through the European Union."

The Economist forecasts a resurgence of interest among pharmaceutical companies in treatments aimed at extending lifespan, as well as lower-cost space launches.