MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The latest Kokoshnik interceptor drone, equipped with an intelligent guidance system, is ready to undergo testing in combat conditions, Alexander Barashkov, CEO of Gagaring. Electronics Laboratory, told TASS.

"At this point, we have fully completed field tests and are ready to conduct combat testing of the Kokoshnik interceptor drone. Our main task at this time is to protect key infrastructure facilities and enterprises within Russia. We initially designed the device to be used as a kinetic drone without a warhead, safe for the civilian population. But during production, we realized that a version with a warhead is indeed necessary, and we are implementing it," Barashkov said.

The interceptor drone will enable Russian units to shoot down enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at altitudes beyond the range of small arms. "Some fixed-wing drones attempt to fly around our crews at altitudes above 500 meters. Our device, however, can detect and engage them at that altitude. With small arms, hitting the target is difficult because it requires a ballistic calculator and anticipatory aiming. Kokoshnik does everything on its own--all you have to do is press a button. We tested it at altitudes of 500 meters and with the target 1,000 meters away," Barashkov noted.

The expert specified that the device is designed to engage strike and reconnaissance drones.

The Kokoshnik weighs 1.2 kg and has a speed of up to 280 km/h. Its flight duration at cruising speed is up to five minutes.