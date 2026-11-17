WASHINGTON, November 17. /TASS/. The US is building many weapons plants right now, where Patriot and THAAD air defense systems and Tomahawk cruise missiles will also be produced, President Donald Trump said.

The White House boss noted that countries that order American weapons "have to wait too long" for their supplies. "The defense companies are now building more than 22 plants to make Patriots, THAAD systems, Tomahawks, and everything else," the American leader told a reception in Manila that was attended by leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) nations.

Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said in May that the United States intends to boost production of certain types of ammunition several times over the next two or three years, in particular, of the Patriot, THAAD and Tomahawk complexes.