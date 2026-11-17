TUNIS, November 17. /TASS/. Iraq has resumed crude oil exports through the old Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline to Turkey following a 12-year hiatus.

At the initial stage, its export capacity stands at 120,000 barrels per day, Iraqi Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said, cited by the INA news agency.

"Crude oil pumping for export has resumed via the old Iraqi-Turkish pipeline with an initial export capacity of 120,000 barrels per day following the successful completion of maintenance, rehabilitation, as well as technical and operational testing," the minister said. "The export capacity will be gradually increased to 500,000 barrels per day," he noted.

The resumption of the oil pipeline will enable Iraq to expand its crude export capabilities and generate additional revenues, Khudair stressed. "Exporting via the northern route allows oil to be sold without discounts," he added.

Pumping through the old Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline was halted in 2014 after a series of attacks by militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia - TASS). In March 2026, Iraq resumed oil supplies from the Kirkuk fields to the Turkish port of Ceyhan via an alternative route, through the Iraqi Kurdistan pipeline.