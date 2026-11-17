SHENZHEN, November 17. /TASS/. The leaders of Russia, China, and the United States do not intend to decide the fate of the world during their trilateral meeting, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments to the news program Vesti.

"No one is planning to decide the fate of the world," the Kremlin official said regarding the upcoming meeting.

"The leaders of the three major global powers are sending a signal to the world that the most acute problems can be resolved through dialogue," he explained.

A day earlier, Peskov stated that it would be incorrect to say that the leaders of Russia, the US, and China would gather for a trilateral meeting to "decide the fate of the world." According to him, Moscow and Beijing, at the very least, "place multipolarity at the core of their vision for the global order, and they rule out the possibility of any single party deciding or predetermining the fate of other nations.".