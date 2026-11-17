MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. More than 1.2 million Russian tourists visited Vietnam between January and October 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a working meeting of co-chairs of the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation.

"Last year the number of Russian tourists visiting Vietnam doubled, reaching 700,000. In the first ten months of this year more than 1.2 mln tourists from Russia visited Vietnam. The number of tourists traveling from Vietnam to Russia is growing as well: the increase totaled 36% last year, and 6% in the first nine months of 2026," Chernyshenko was quoted as saying by his office.

Moreover, the number of flights between Russia and Vietnam is increasing, with the range of destinations expanding. The quota for flights between the two countries has been more than tripled. Flights have been launched from Da Nang to Kazan and from Sheremetyevo to Phu Quoc this year. In total, there are 39 flights operated by the Russian side and 31 flights performed by the Vietnamese side between the two countries.

"A visa-free regime has been introduced for Vietnamese citizens since this October, allowing for stays of up to 30 days. We hope this will increase the flow of tourists from Vietnam to Russia," Chernyshenko noted.