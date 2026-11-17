LONDON, November 17. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will begin talks with the EU next week on renegotiating the Brexit deal on more favorable terms, Prime Minister Andy Burnham said at the Lord Mayor of London’s annual banquet, broadcast by Sky News.

Burnham said the government would introduce a bill next week outlining a constructive approach aimed at reaching a mutually beneficial agreement. He stressed that negotiations would respect Labour’s election manifesto and its red lines, including no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement before the next election in 2029.

At the November 20 UK-EU summit in Brussels, Burnham is expected to seek limited agreements on food, emissions trading and youth mobility, Sky News reported.

In the June 23, 2016 referendum, 51.9% of Britons voted to leave the EU and 48.1% to remain. The UK formally left on February 1, 2020, with the Brexit transition period ending on January 1, 2021. A post-Brexit agreement signed in December 2020 established tariff-and quota-free trade in goods and services and visa-free travel for stays of up to 90 days.