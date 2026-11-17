BUDAPEST, November 17. /TASS/. Washington has extended exemptions for Hungary from US sanctions on oil and gas supplies from Russia until March 19, 2027, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has notified the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it extended until March 19, 2027 the authorization granted to MOL company for transactions necessary for the immediate purchase of oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline and linked to Lukoil or Litasco companies or for the fulfillment of existing contracts. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed MOL Group of this," the statement reads.

"Moreover, OFAC has extended its guidance for MVM company regarding financial transactions linked to the supply of Russian natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has notified MVM Group of this. The guidance may be extended further following the expiration of the period established in March," the Hungarian ministry added.

US sanctions on oil and gas supplied by Russian companies were originally imposed during the administration of Joe Biden. After taking office, the Donald Trump administration granted Hungary exemptions for 2025 from these restrictions, which carry secondary effects and impose prohibitions not only on American buyers but also on any other foreign purchasers of energy resources from Russia.

The current exemption for Hungary was set to expire on November 21, and the country’s government led by Peter Magyar requested that the Trump administration extend it. The new Hungarian authorities have stated their intention to end their energy dependence on Russia by 2035, while acknowledging that they cannot do without Russian oil and gas for now.

Hungary continues to receive the bulk of its oil via the Druzhba pipeline, and its gas via the TurkStream pipeline and its branches through Bulgaria and Serbia. The previous government of Viktor Orban noted that Hungary received more than 8.5 mln tons of oil and over 7 bln cubic meters of natural gas from Russia in 2025.

Litasco, mentioned in the Hungarian Foreign Ministry’s statement, is an international marketing and trading company, a subsidiary and the primary corporate operator for the export of oil and petroleum products of Lukoil.