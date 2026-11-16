ABU DHABI /UAE/, November 16. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates will develop practical cooperation in the area of air defense based on Russia’s rich expertise in this sphere, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said on Monday after meetings with the UAE leadership.

"We cooperate in this area (air defense - TASS). We have practical cooperation, applied in real life. Of course, it will continue to develop, because threats are evolving, new threats are emerging, along with new delivery systems, new drones, new missiles, jet-powered drones, and so on," Shoigu said, adding that this is a "common problem not only for our countries." "We now have to live with this and learn how to combat it," he emphasized.

"Today, Russia is a country that has the richest experience and the biggest capabilities in terms of countering threats in the area of air defense," he said. "And, naturally, we are ready to continue cooperation with our colleagues in this area."