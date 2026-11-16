MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The participation of Korean troops in the liberation of the Kursk Region has opened a new chapter in the history of bilateral combat brotherhood, and Russia will never forget their heroic deeds, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Jo Yong Won, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea.

"For many decades, our countries have been bound by strong friendship, good neighborliness, and brotherhood in arms," Putin said. "The participation of the Korean People’s Army military units in liberating the territory of the Kursk Region has become a new chapter in the history of our countries’ military camaraderie."

"We will never forget the heroism of the Korean fighters, who fought shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen," the Russian leader added.