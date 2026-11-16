MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. There are still a lot of inconsistencies in bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Andrey Kondrashov in an interview for TASS and VGTRK.

"There are still a lot of incongruities, a boatload of them. They adopted new sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft already under [US President Donald] Trump. They are extending all of [former US President Joe] Biden’s sanctions, even though, as Donald Trump says, this is 'Biden’s war, not mine,'" he said.

Lavrov went on to say that some observers "sing the praises" of Trump’s team, considering them "normal people in the sense that they talk to everyone," unlike the Biden administration.

"[They are talking] both with us and Iran. Look, they are fighting a war with Iran, yet they are talking," the minister added.