MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. European countries flip-flopped on the freedom of movement issue, a senior Russian foreign ministry official said, commenting on Estonia’s plans to close all border crossings with Russia.

"We hear some very interesting comments from our Western colleagues, particularly when we point out to them that what they are doing directly contradicts their own position on promoting the right to freedom of movement," said Grigory Lukyantsev, the ministry’s envoy for human rights, democracy, and the supremacy of law.

He recalled that the Final Act of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe that was agreed upon in Helsinki in 1975 focused particular attention on "ensuring the right to freedom of movement."

"Now they are saying: ‘We meant something absolutely different. We meant movements inside our states," the diplomat argued. "They're flip-flopping like it's nothing. But that doesn't negate the discriminatory nature of their stance."