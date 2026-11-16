ABU DHABI /UAE/, November 16. /TASS/. Representatives from Russia and the UAE held separate talks on cooperation in the military-technical, space, and banking sectors, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Secretary-General of the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security Ali Al Shamsi.

"The delegation includes high-ranking representatives from ministries and agencies responsible for cooperation with the UAE. They held separate talks with their Emirati counterparts in the following areas: military-technical cooperation, interaction in the areas of justice and law enforcement, interbank cooperation, space exploration, and the peaceful use of atomic energy," Shoigu said.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the office of Russia’s Security Council and the Supreme Council for National Security of the UAE will serve to deepen cooperation, he added. The parties have signed the relevant document.