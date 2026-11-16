MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have destroyed over 290,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian army since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 290,565 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,658 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,934 field artillery guns and mortars and 77,338 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,165 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,165 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, about 220 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 175 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 330 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 230 troops and nine motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 15 troops and 19 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Muravskoye, Podsredneye, Ploskoye, Novosyolovka and Shipovatoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Yastrebinoye, Stetskovka, Vakalovshchina, Nikolayevka, Golubovka and Bititsa in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Studenok, Proletarskoye, Malinovka, Monachinovka and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region, Rubtsy and Raigorodok in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 220 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Nikolayevka, Druzhkovka, Orekhovatka and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 30 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Novosergeyevka, Krivorozhye, Kuritsino, Sergeyevka, Lvovka, Novopavlovka and Yakovlevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 330 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and six motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued their advance into the depth of the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three air assault brigades, an assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimurino, Dibrova, Vasilkovskoye, Sidorenko and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novotroitskoye, Novorozovka and Odarovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 15 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 15 Ukrainian troops and destroyed 19 enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mountain assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Dimitrovo, Kamyshevakha, Chervony Zhovten, Natalovka and Kushugum in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 15 [Ukrainian] military personnel and 19 motor vehicles were destroyed," it said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV storage, launch sites over past day

Russian troops struck Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) storage and launch sites and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 141 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 2,049 Ukrainian UAVs, four cruise missiles in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 2,049 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four cruise missiles over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, four Flamingo long-range cruise missiles and 2,049 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.