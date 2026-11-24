MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The cargo ship Sparta II, which was struck by drones in the Gulf of Finland, has been towed to the port of St. Petersburg, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

"The multipurpose salvage vessel Murman, operated by the Marine Rescue Service under the Russian Transport Ministry, has finished towing the distressed cargo ship Sparta II from the Gulf of Finland to a safe anchorage in the port of St. Petersburg," the statement reads.

Earlier, the Marine Rescue Service had evacuated all crew members of the cargo ship onto the multipurpose salvage ship Spasatel Karev.

Two rescue vessels cooled the damaged ship’s structures during the journey to prevent reignition.

A group of vessels carrying a rescue team, divers and additional firefighting equipment met the cargo ship at the roadstead of the port of St. Petersburg. At this stage, the rescuers’ main task is to completely rule out the risk of reignition on board. Subsequently, Marine Rescue Service specialists will inspect the vessel’s hull, including underwater checks, to identify potential damage and assess its technical condition.

The Transport Ministry added that emergency operations are still ongoing.