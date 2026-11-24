MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Sovcomflot has shipped more than 10 million tonnes of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) via the Northern Sea Route (NSR) this year, the company’s CEO Igor Tonkovidov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the 20th Transport of Russia forum.

"During this navigation season, the company made considerable progress, practically doubling the volume of shipments along the Northern Sea Route. Overall, the company’s vessels transported over 10 million tonnes of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas via the NSR," the CEO said.

Tonkovidov noted that the increase was largely attributable to higher oil shipments.

About the company

Sovcomflot Group is Russia’s largest shipping company and a leader in the maritime transportation of oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore hydrocarbon production. The company focuses on operations under challenging climatic and ice conditions.

The 20th anniversary Transport Week took place in Moscow from November 14 to 20, 2026. Its key events (the 20th International Transport of Russia Forum and Exhibition) were held from November 18 to 20 at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition center. TASS is the strategic media partner of Transport Week.