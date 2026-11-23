MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Shares of major US technology companies are rising during the main trading session on the Nasdaq stock exchange following the announcement that Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the company’s CEO.

As of 6:15 p.m. Moscow time (3:15 p.m. GMT), Nvidia stock was up 32.58% at $166.43 per share, according to trading data.

Shares of other major tech companies are also climbing. At the same time, Micron rose 15% to $707.26; AMD gained 6.78% to $453.15; Google climbed 5.7% to $280.40; Meta (designated as an extremist organization in Russia) added 5% to $588.89; Microsoft increased 3.98% to $503.79; and Amazon rose 3.77% to $256.13. Gains were also recorded in other sectors, with Tesla rising 12.76% to $389.94 and Broadcom gaining 2.16% to $310.98.

Earlier on Monday, Nvidia announced that Huang had been reinstated as the company’s CEO and president. The decision was made unanimously by the board of directors. The company noted that it had received confirmation from the US administration that the move would not pose a threat to national security.

On November 12, Huang stepped down as CEO and president of Nvidia and resigned from the company’s board of directors amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.

Last week, US President Donald Trump urged the company to give Huang a second chance.