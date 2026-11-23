LUGANSK, November 23. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup Center achieved the best results in liberating territory in the special military operation area over the past week, taking control of more than 40 square kilometers near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The best results in liberating occupied territories over the past week were achieved by servicemen of the Battlegroup Center, who took control of more than 40 square kilometers southwest of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he wrote on the VKontakte social network.

Marochko noted that Russian troops took control of two communities in the Zaporozhye Region last week: units of the Battlegroup East liberated the settlements of Tersyanka and Zalivnoye.