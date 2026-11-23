MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia, unlike European countries, has never encroached on Moldova’s identity and has always conducted dialogue with the republic on an equal footing, Marina Tauber, executive committee secretary of Moldova’s Victory opposition bloc and former member of the republic’s parliament, told TASS.

"Russia, unlike Europe and Romania, has never encroached on our identity, on our individuality, on our language, on the fact that we are already an independent state. We have always had an equal dialogue, assistance, and support," she said.

Tauber added that, for the most part, the people of the republic "want friendship and continuation of relations with Russia."

Relations between Chisinau and Moscow began to deteriorate after pro-European forces came to power in Moldova in 2021. In 2023, dozens of Russian diplomats were expelled from the country. Russia retaliated but said it wanted to maintain friendly relations, calling on Chisinau to also heed the interests of its own people and not to hinder the development of the ties.