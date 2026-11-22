MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Extremist websites like Mirotvorets must be no longer existing in principle and it’s time for Italy to understand who is financing them, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

The Russian diplomat’s statement followed after the criticism made by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni against Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky that Italian nationals were included in the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets.

"According to Meloni, others can be included there, including children?" Zakharova stated on her Telegram channel. "Only Italians are not allowed? Interesting logic, considering how much money Rome has poured into supporting terrorists on the Bankova [Street]."

"On the other hand, they will now know who they are financing - those who will later kill them. We thought that such extremist websites shouldn’t exist at all," Zakharova added.

On November 17, seven members of the European Parliament have been doxed on the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets. All the deputies - Mario Furore, Pasquale Tridico, Dario Tamburrano, Gaetano Pedulla, Valentina Palmesano, Giuseppe Antoci and Carolina Morace - are Italians and belong to the opposition Five Star Movement.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.